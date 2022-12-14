Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared.

Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home.

The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide, the colorless, odorless gas that can be emitted by propane, fireplaces, and furnaces. “Every season you want to make sure you have a heating and air conditioning contractor come in and inspect that,” she said.

Next on the list is checking your smoke detectors. “With Christmas trees and lights, it’s important to check. We don’t want to see any houses on fire this holiday season,” Zweiacker said.

She says you also need to have your wood burning fireplace cleaned. “You can get build up on it that can cause fires.”

She recommends checking your dryer vent as well. “Often times, your dryer vent is routed through your attic,” Zweaicker said.

The last thing to check off of your list has to do with your ceiling fans. That tiny switch on the fan actually serves a purpose. “That switch makes the blades on the fan turn in the other direction, which changes the air flow. In the summer, you want the air blowing down to cool you off, which we need. You can switch that in the winter time and blow the air up and around to help heat the space,” Zweaicker said.

