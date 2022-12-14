Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list

The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles and one pass break up.

Bouie was one of four players suspended for the Miami game back in week 3 due to breaking team curfew rules.

