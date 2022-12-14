St. Cecilia Consort presents St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, the Christmas story told through words and music

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Performers will share the story of Christmas through different eras of music in the presentation of St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare.

St. Cecilia Consort is an ensemble of mostly local musicians who specialize in Early Music, music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and early Baroque Periods. There will be singing and instruments of the period such as harps, psalteries, recorders, strings, and organ.

The performance tells the Christmas story in words and music.

The program starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan.

