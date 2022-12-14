StageCenter Community Theatre sells out “A Christmas Story” play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The StageCenter Community Theatre is in its last week of “A Christmas Story” the play, and it’s proven to be a crowd favorite. The show, which ends Dec. 17, has sold out of all tickets. This is the theatre’s first time putting on the production, and the director, Keith Marrocco, said the cast does a great job at bringing out the humor in the show.

Some of the cast came into the production with knowledge of the movie, but the director said everyone has made the role their own. You can meet some of the cast below.

The play mimics the original movie, which takes you on a journey with 9-year-old Ralphie Parker on his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. But, the play has some twists, introduces a love interest and has a few surprises, according to Marrocco.

This is all brought to life with the help of the set that Marracco designed. It has elements from the original movie including the leg lamp and a Santa set.

As “A Christmas Story” wraps up Saturday, the theatre is already looking ahead to 2023. Some of the upcoming shows include, “Sleuth,” a southern version of “King Lear,” “Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens” and “The Curse of an Aching Heart.”

If you’re interested in auditioning or directing a show next year, you can find more information on StageCenter’s website and Facebook.

