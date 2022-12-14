Taler Thornton reaches the 1,000 points mark in Bryan’s win over Temple
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings secured their 7th win of the season with a 52-28 win over Temple Tuesday night. It was a slow first quarter. The score was only 7-6 after the first, but Taler Thornton and Taylor Montgomery both 12 points to lead the Vikings to victory.
Thornton was also recognized after the game as she reached the 1,000 career points mark.
