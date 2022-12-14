Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic Slated for January 26

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies will host the second annual Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic on Thursday, January 26.

The event, sponsored by Aggieland Roofing, is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Student Rec Center, Room 299 with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop local boutiques who will be on hand, with other event features including dinner, opportunities to meet the new coaching staff and the 2023 Aggie baseball team and a chance to learn more about the great game of baseball through a Q&A session.

The evening includes players debuting the new 2023 Fighting Texas Aggie baseball uniforms for the first time in a unique fashion show. The clinic concludes with participants having a personal opportunity to pitch and hit at Blue Bell Park.

“The Aggie baseball staff and I are really looking forward to this event,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “What a great opportunity for the ladies of Aggieland to meet our players, learn more about the great game of baseball, and also get in some baseball practice before the season begins! I am extremely thankful for the support of Aggieland Roofing and their title sponsorship. Thanks to them, this will truly be an epic event.”

Tickets to the event are $50 and are available at the following link – https://bit.ly/3HmRAiu

The Women’s Clinic is part of a preseason buildup to the 2023 campaign that is slated to kick off on February 17 when the Aggies host Seattle U for a 3-game series at Blue Bell Park.

