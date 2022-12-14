Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic Slated for January 26

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies will host the second annual Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic on Thursday, January 26.

The event, sponsored by Aggieland Roofing, is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Student Rec Center, Room 299 with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop local boutiques who will be on hand, with other event features including dinner, opportunities to meet the new coaching staff and the 2023 Aggie baseball team and a chance to learn more about the great game of baseball through a Q&A session.

The evening includes players debuting the new 2023 Fighting Texas Aggie baseball uniforms for the first time in a unique fashion show. The clinic concludes with participants having a personal opportunity to pitch and hit at Blue Bell Park.

“The Aggie baseball staff and I are really looking forward to this event,” Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “What a great opportunity for the ladies of Aggieland to meet our players, learn more about the great game of baseball, and also get in some baseball practice before the season begins! I am extremely thankful for the support of Aggieland Roofing and their title sponsorship. Thanks to them, this will truly be an epic event.”

Tickets to the event are $50 and are available at the following link – https://bit.ly/3HmRAiu

The Women’s Clinic is part of a preseason buildup to the 2023 campaign that is slated to kick off on February 17 when the Aggies host Seattle U for a 3-game series at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital
Dekimee Mosley, 31
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
Trinity County remains in the watch until 10 PM tonight.
TORNADO WATCH expired for the Brazos Valley
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Yulkeith Brown enters transfer portal
Yulkeith Brown enters transfer portal
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers top Brenham 48-28
Antonio Johnson declares for the NFL Draft
Antonio Johnson declares for the NFL Draft
Taler Thornton reaches the 1,000 points mark in Bryan’s win over Temple
Taler Thornton reaches the 1,000 points mark in Bryan’s win over Temple