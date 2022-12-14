Treat of the Day: Aggie becomes four-time World Barrel Racing Champion

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) - Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M Class of 2017, is now a four-time world champion in barrel racing.

She won the title in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 at the National Finals Rodeo.

Kinsel and her horse, Sister, won last weekend in Las Vegas at the Wrangler NFR World Championship.

Kinsel is an Agricultural Economics graduate and was part of the Aggie Rodeo Team.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.