Treat of the Day: The Grinch visits Johnson Elementary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Grinch made a special visit to Johnson Elementary in Bryan this week to help students arrive at school safely.

He and his helpers even had some holiday snacks ready for students.

This week marks the final week of the semester and this is a great way to get kids ready for the winter break.

Thank you to the Grinch, also known as Flora Longoria, for helping students cross the road safely

