Who’s Holiday coming to the Brazos Valley

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Who’s Holiday is taking over this weekend at The Theatre Company. It’s a hilarious twist to The Grinch Story we all know and love, except this play tells the story of the now grown-up Cindy Lou Who and where her life is now.

Adrienne Dobson is the star of this one woman show and says you may be a little shocked after seeing it, but nonetheless you will enjoy the show.

“Cindy Lou Who is all grown up. She is in her 40s, and she’s throwing a Christmas party after having been recently incarcerated,” said Dobson.

Dobson says the show is for adults only and there will be adult beverages served.

“You’ll be able to order wine, charcuteries, macaroons, so you can enjoy some snacks while you enjoy the show.”

Who’s Holiday will run from Dec. 15-18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at The Theatre Company.

