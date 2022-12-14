Widespread rainfalls totals across the Brazos Valley

However, southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley missed out
By Kayleigh Thomas, Drew Davis and Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our latest front to push through the Brazos Valley brought another round of rain and thunderstorms along with it. While not as excessive as the rain totals we saw last Sunday thanks to a stalled frontal boundary, some areas picked up another round of healthy rainfall. This rain came in two rounds, one ahead of the cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening, and one behind the front Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.64″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.03″
  • Caldwell: 0.18″
  • Brenham: 0.01″
  • Giddings: 0.01″
  • Conroe: 0.65″
  • Coldspring: 0.62″
  • Huntsville: 0.09″
  • Bellville: 0.02″
  • Crockett: 1.0″
  • Madisonville: 0.55″
  • Leona: 0.43″
  • Centerville: 0.23″
  • Hearne: 0.44″
  • Wellborn: 0.41″

Have a total you want to share from your rain gauge? Email it to weather@kbtx.com!

The first line of showers and thunderstorms caused quite a bit of noise as it moved through, it even prompted a Tornado Watch for Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, and Trinity counties that lasted through Tuesday afternoon. The majority of the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises at the end of the day, only a few storms ended up severe warned. The second round of rain came after the front had passed through on Wednesday morning. This made for a bit of a messy morning commute, all rumbles stayed sub-severe.

