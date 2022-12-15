Be an active listener at your holiday gatherings this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some, the holidays are merry and bright. For others, not so much.

It’s important to reach out to loved ones if you suspect they are having a tough time.

St Joseph Health Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Deborah Dyjak, joined The Three to advise us on how to start those conversations.

First, she says to seek out a quiet place amongst the chaos of the holiday parties for the two of you to talk alone. Then, she suggests asking how they’re doing, and if that question doesn’t lead to the conversation you’re after, try starting your next sentence with “I’ve noticed...” followed by what you’ve observed in their behavior.

“Active listening is most important. Really listen to them. Depending on what’s being said, sometimes sharing some of your own personal experiences can help them feel comfortable and open up to you,” Dyjak said.

If your loved one shows signs of anything serious like depression, Dyjak recommends they see a doctor. “Maybe it’s their primary doctor. Maybe a trusted individual at their church like their pastor. You could also suggest they speak with a counselor,” she said.

She says however the conversation comes about, be an active listener.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

