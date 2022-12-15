Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community

Members of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office picking up toys from Yesterdays Bar & Grill.
Members of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office picking up toys from Yesterdays Bar & Grill.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way.

The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools.

The group held a toy drive last month at Yesterday’s Bar & Grill and has also spent the last few months collecting toys for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Toys collected by the group will be distributed by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office to area children in need this holiday season.

Every year the alumni collect donations that they will in turn present to community members or organizations for the holidays.

This year’s recipients of the donations are the Lester Banks Scholarship Fund and Calvin Hill.

Coach Calvin Hill is a football and track coach at Rudder High School that is currently hospitalized following a fiery bus crash that left one person dead and several injuries last month.

Yesterdays Bar & Grill owner Jason Seymour presenting check to Lester Banks
Yesterdays Bar & Grill owner Jason Seymour presenting check to Lester Banks

Home for the holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown was established in 2020. Event organizers say this is their way of making the community a better place.

