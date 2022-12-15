Car on fire on Highway 6 causes heavy traffic
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big back up in the Southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive may impact your drive home Wednesday night.
A car on the road caught on fire but it’s unclear what caused the incident.
The view from our Live Eye network camera just before 6 p.m. shows emergency crews on the scene and stopped traffic.
We will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.