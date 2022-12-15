Car on fire on Highway 6 causes heavy traffic

Traffic is backed up between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive.
Traffic is backed up between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big back up in the Southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive may impact your drive home Wednesday night.

A car on the road caught on fire but it’s unclear what caused the incident.

The view from our Live Eye network camera just before 6 p.m. shows emergency crews on the scene and stopped traffic.

We will continue to update this story.

