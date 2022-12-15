Cougars ability to learn from wins and losses this season has contributed to their title chase in ‘22

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will take on Aledo for the Class 5A Division I State Championship game Saturday morning at 11 A.M. The Cougars did not get off to a solid start after opening the season with a surprising 25 point loss to Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic on the road.

That setback probably concerned some if the Purple and Black would make it back to State.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor credits his team’s ability to learn from both the wins and losses this season that has gotten them back to AT&T Stadium.

“All of those things have participated in growing our team,” said Pryor. “They have contributed to where we are now. Having the kids recognize that to say, here’s where we were, here’s where we are now. We should be confident. We should be understanding what we can do,” wrapped up Pryor.

Saturday’s game against Aledo will be a rematch of the 2017 5A Division II State Championship Game that the Cougars won over the Bearcats 20-19.

