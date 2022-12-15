Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the home was destroyed and that man living inside the home was taken to the hospital, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

