Exotik Eatz shares how to spice up Christmas gatherings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many people look forward to certain dishes around the holidays, but there’s nothing wrong with adding new things to spice up your Christmas gatherings. The owners of Exotik Eatz, Andre Bisor and Brian Bisor, joined BVTM to share how people can do this. Exotik Eatz is a Cajun food truck that’s been in business for nearly two years.

Both prepared chicken & sausage étouffée and chicken & sausage alfredo.

Andre said it’s important to switch things up and have options because it’s easy to become burnt out on certain dishes.

Chicken & Sausage Étouffée

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup canola oil

3/4 cup flour

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, seeded, chopped

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1/2 dried thyme

3 cups chicken stock

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter, cubed

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound of andouille sausage, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick pieces

Cooked white rice, for serving

Directions:

Heat oil in a 6-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke. Add flour, whisking constantly, and cook for one minute. Reduce heat to medium and cook, whisking constantly, until roux is the color of milk chocolate, about 12–15 minutes. Add celery, onions and peppers and cook, stirring constantly until soft for about five minutes. Stir in salt, cayenne, black and white peppers, basil and thyme and cook until fragrant, about one minute more. Add two cups of chicken stock and bring to a boil; cook until thickened, about five minutes. Meanwhile, heat butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, turning once until lightly browned for about 4–6 minutes. Transfer chicken and butter to Dutch oven. Pour remaining chicken stock into skillet, stir to scrape up any browned bits and then pour into Dutch oven along with andouille; cook, stirring occasionally until thick and chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes more. Remove pan from heat, stir in scallions, and serve étouffée with rice.

Chicken & Sausage Alfredo

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Directions/Ingredients:

Cook Chicken- boil or sauté chicken; include onion, bell peppers, minced garlic, garlic powder, onion powder and any type of Cajun seasoning.

Cook Sausage- gently brown sausage on both sides.

Prepare Sauce- heat one large carton of heaving whipping cream with one stick of butter on low. Once the butter is completely melted, add one bag of Parmesan Cheese. Stir consistently. Add seasoning of your choice (onion/garlic powder, Cajun seasoning) **if you’d like to add spinach, now is the time to add.

Cook Pasta- one large bag cooked according to instructions on the back of the bag. Be sure to add oil to the water.

Combine- once the sauce has been completed, you can add your pasta, chicken and sausage together in a medium-sized pan. Mix well. Top with Mozzarella cheese and bake until cheese has melted to your desired texture.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

You can find the Exotik Eatz food truck Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1600 Cavitt Street in Bryan. The hours are below.

For more information on Exotik Eatz or to see where they’ll be next, you can follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.