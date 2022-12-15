Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station.

Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love and support from across the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday during a toy drive for Brazos County children, alumni from Bryan & College Station ISD took a moment to donate to two groups, one of which was the family of Coach Calvin Hill.

Hill’s daughter Kyla Brown accepted the donation on behalf of her family at the small gathering held at Yesterday’s Bar & Grill in Bryan.

“Coach Hill is a part of the Bryan Independent School District, he does so much for the kids. They all love him,” said Bryan High Alumni Sandra Dean.

“We’ve heard a lot of good things about Coach Hill and stuff he’s done for the kids,” said Yesterday’s Bar & Grill owner and Bryan ISD Alumni Jason Seymour. “We believe in helping people that are going to help kids.”

Brown says having the support of the community has made a difficult time more bearable.

“It’s an enormous amount of support from people I’ve never even met before,” said Brown.

This was also the first time since Hill’s accident that the family has spoken publicly and took a moment to update his condition. Hill remains in a hospital recovering from burns sustained in the crash.

“He’s fighting, he’s still fighting,’ Brown said. “He has a long way to go but we’re confident that he’ll recover just fine.”

Brown says while their family is grateful for the support of the entire Brazos Valley they are especially grateful for the support, and words of encouragement from the Bryan ISD students and children that were a part of Hill’s life. Brown says her father’s hospital room has been filled with flowers, cards, and other expressions of love since the accident occurred.

That’s made my mom very happy seeing how much he’s impacted the children and them expressing how much he’s impacted them and how great they want to be going forward and how great of a person he is to them and how he’s changed their lives,” said Brown.

A GoFundMe account for the Hill family has been set up here.

