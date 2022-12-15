Focus at Four: Ways to support veterans during the holidays

Ways to support veterans during the holidays
Ways to support veterans during the holidays
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is regarded by many as a wonderful time of year, but it can also be a difficult time for some military veterans.

This time of year can amplify challenges, including stress and feelings of isolation, but one nonprofit is trying to help our military veterans.

According to their website, Mission Roll is an organization that works to provide veterans with a powerful, unified voice that is heard by the nation’s leaders and communities.

Cole Lyle, the Executive Director of Mission Roll Call, joined First News at Four to speak about their mission to support veterans, especially during the holiday season.

“Recently we had members of Congress write Christmas cards to veterans that are stuck in inpatient care and VA facilities over the holiday season,” said Lyle.

Lyle was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 2014. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and a Dallas native.

Lyle also struggled with PTSD after leaving the service and wanted to find a way to help his fellow veterans.

“I had a difficult time transitioning and didn’t have a job, wasn’t in school at Texas A&M, and had some symptoms of post-traumatic stress. When I was at A&M, I authored The PAWS Act, which would seek to expand service dog access to veterans with PTSD,” said Lyle. The PAWS Act was signed into law in 2021.

Mission Roll Call Priorities:

  • Suicide Prevention -- Suicide affects U.S. veterans at a higher rate than the general population. It does not discriminate based on branch, service type, gender, combat experience, or any other obvious metric. Mission Roll Call assists veterans in crisis and advocates for policies that would reverse the trend of veteran suicide in America.
  • Access to Healthcare -- Mission Roll Call educates veterans about their healthcare options, helping them navigate a confusing bureaucracy or find care in the community. We collect these stories and share them with lawmakers to inform national policymaking and improve healthcare outcomes.
  • Tribal and Rural Advocacy -- Tribal and Rural veterans face unique challenges to accessing resources after their service. Mission Roll Call amplifies their voices to ensure they receive the healthcare and benefits they earned.

If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to these resources:

