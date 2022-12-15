Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

The arrest comes after more than a year-long investigation.
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly after being booked into the jail.
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility.

Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tells KBTX Salazar resigned from her position with the county “several months ago” but the offense occurred while Salazar was still an employee at the Robertson County jail.

The arrest comes after more than a year-long investigation.

