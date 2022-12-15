Franklin looking for 32nd straight and state title that comes with it Thursday

Franklin looking for 32nd straight and state title that comes with it Thursday
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) will take on Brock (11-4) Thursday at 7 P.M. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the winner staking claim to the 2022 Class 3A Division I State Championship.

The Lions come in as defending champions after winning the 3A Division II title a year ago. UIL realignment bumped Team Green up to Division I back in February so they will play for the Division I crown this year.

Neither Franklin or Brock are strangers to the big stage. The Eagles lost in the Division I State Championship Game a year ago to Lorena, but have made it to the quarterfinals in all but one season since 2014. Franklin is making its 3rd straight trip to the title game. Lions’ head coach Mark Fannin knows that experience should produce a great game.

”Brock is very rich tradition,” said Fannin. “They know how to win a lot of football games. They have been to the state championship multiple times. It’s nothing new to them either. When you hear Brock you think of football. They’re coached well. You can tell they have that championship mindset that when they step on the field they have the same mindset as we do. They expect to win,” added Fannin.

