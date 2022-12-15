Gas prices dropping in time for holiday travel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As holiday travel is approaching, so are lower gas prices. AAA reports that Texas has the lowest statewide gas average in the country at $2.66.

Lisa Gonzales, a life-long resident of the Brazos Valley, currently works at the Exxon on University Drive and Texas Ave. Through her years of working with gas, she’s seen all kinds of prices.

“Along with work, I drive everywhere too,” said Gonzales. “With me having kids to pick up from school. The prices really added up. Especially last summer.”

In the summer of 2022, Texas’ average gas price was over $4, which experts say is a record high.

“There were certain events that we couldn’t even go to because the gas price was too high. You know, to go there and then on top of what you have to spend when you get there,” said Gonzales.

Fast forward to December 2022, gas prices in Texas have finally fallen below $3.

“It’s amazing,” said Gonzales. “Now, it’s easier for people on a budget to travel. It gives people the opportunity to travel somewhere now without having to spend so much on gas.”

AAA reports Bryan-College Station sit at an average gas price of $2.76, being the 4th highest gas price average out of the 27 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) they survey. Although, it’s a huge step being our area was at $4.69 last June.

Daniel Armbruster, Triple A spokesperson, said Bryan-College Station is already down seven cents from last week regarding the average gas prices. He told KBTX there are several factors to how gas prices lower.

“When there’s high supply and low demand, it for sure helps,” said Armbruster. ”Winter blend gasoline is a little cheaper to produce which the costs saved gets passed to the consumer. The strategic petroleum reserve still being released. So that’s also putting more supply into the market at the moment.”

Armbruster expects nearly 8 million Texans to utilize our state’s cheaper gas this holiday season.

“The best thing drivers can do to maximize their fuel economy is make sure their vehicle is up to date before they hit the road. Also, shop for the lowest priced gas, and make sure you’re using the fuel grade your car recommend,” said Armbruster.

