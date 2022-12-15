Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships

Proceeds benefit high school seniors in Brazos County.
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million dollars in student scholarships.
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million dollars in student scholarships.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance.

The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

There will be a live and silent auction with items including Houston Rodeo tickets, custom made spurs and Aggie Football tickets. There will also be live music from the Risky Liver Band.

You can buy tickets for $10 in advance at Cavender’s in College Station and Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan, or at the door for $15.

All of the event’s proceeds go toward scholarships for high school seniors in Brazos County.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away
Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital

Latest News

Andre Bisor said it’s important to switch things up and have options because it’s easy to...
Exotik Eatz shares how to spice up Christmas gatherings
Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/15
Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/15
Exotik Eatz creates chicken & sausage alfredo
Exotik Eatz creates chicken & sausage alfredo
Exotik Eatz spices up Christmas dinner
Exotik Eatz spices up Christmas dinner