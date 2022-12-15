Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance.

The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

There will be a live and silent auction with items including Houston Rodeo tickets, custom made spurs and Aggie Football tickets. There will also be live music from the Risky Liver Band.

You can buy tickets for $10 in advance at Cavender’s in College Station and Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan, or at the door for $15.

All of the event’s proceeds go toward scholarships for high school seniors in Brazos County.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

