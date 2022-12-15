From the ground up: Texas A&M poultry judging team wins big at collegiate national competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some students at Texas A&M found a unique way to learn about agriculture through poultry judging.

They even got to represent the university on a national stage and take home a few awards. Poultry judging champion Scarlett James says it was an unforgettable experience.

“I thought it would be a really great opportunity to kind of learn a little bit more about the industry in a different way and a different perspective,” said James.

The team credits their knowledge in poultry judging from the days they spent with their FFA and 4-H programs before they attended Texas A&M.

“We would practice two to three times a week during the poultry judging season for the past three or two years. So a lot of our poultry judging knowledge we know from that and also contests. Like the 4-H contest, the state contest and all of the FFA contests,” said poultry judging champion Victoria Lowe.

You can learn more about the poultry judging team and the awards they received here.

