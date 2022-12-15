Holiday shopping stays busy, despite inflation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Inflation is weighing heavy on the wallets of holiday shoppers this year. Experts say consumers will pay nearly seven percent more on holiday gifts this year, compared to what they did in 2020.

Chrissy Sayers and her family have owned Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antiques for nearly a decade.

“Being a part of downtown Bryan is really an honor. To be a part of the history of this community,” said Sayers. “Just today, I’ve recognized five or six customers that have been here throughout the eight years we’ve been here. It means a lot to us to serve our customers.”

Sayers said Christmas is one of her favorite times of the year at her shop. She said it’s all about finding customers their perfect antique pieces for a good price.

Although, low prices aren’t as easy to handle when inflation drives up costs for local businesses.

“We sell a lot of ornaments and home decor during the holidays. Some of those items are produced in large quantities so we really have to pay attention to them,” said Sayers. “We buy from vendors at least twice a year. We’ve had to cut off a few vendors that we could normally buy from because of extra charges. Right now, it’s just crazy with all the surcharges, tariffs, shipping. Some companies add a little here and there.”

Thomas McMillan, Director for the Center of Retailing Studies at Texas A&M University, told KBTX despite inflation being very real it hasn’t slowed down shoppers.

“Retail shopping is set to increase about six to eight percent through November until December 31st,” McMillan said. “We saw record numbers of people come out through Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.”

McMillan said inflation as a whole is just over seven percent. Although the different categories for items are vastly different as far as inflation percentages.

“Some gifts and things like that are at a lower inflation rate of 1 percent,” said McMillian. “Clothing is below the average inflation. It is really just category by category. You know it’s not as high as gas or air travel rates.”

While budgets seem tight this holiday season, McMillan explained there may be good news coming.

“We’re certainly seeing a slowdown in inflation right now after the month of November. I’d say even a deceleration of inflation, which is a great thing. It’s a great sign.”

For more information on the Center of Retailing Studies at Texas A&M University, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.