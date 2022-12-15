Knock one out of the park at Scraphouse Sports

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Batter up!

At Scraphouse Sports, the new batting cage and training facility in Hearne, your athletes can improve their mechanics and mindset and have fun doing it.

“There’s a need for kids to do stuff outside of practice,” Owner Travis Lacox said. “We have parents asking for more. We have community members asking how they can be a part of this, even if they don’t want to do the full-time Fall ball or Spring ball kind of thing.”

Scraphouse Sports uses the state-of-the-art equipment, HitTrax, to provide real-time stats and key performance metrics that coaches and players can utilize for better on-field results.

“They can do homerun derbies. They can break it down and figure out what their swing is doing. It will do hitting. It will do catching. It will do throwing. They can use this to get better, from the youth all the way up to the adults,” Lacox said.

Lacox says Hearne is the perfect location for the facility because of growth and centrality. “Hearne is growing. Bryan/College Station is growing. Everything around us is growing. It’s closer than you think. We have a lot of people coming from all over and it’s really been a success so far,” he said.

Scraphouse has multiple cages. Some of the cages have pitching machines and others are open for coaches to pitch to their athletes. Scraphouse also houses pitching lessons.

If you love swinging the bat, but you’re not a part of a team, Scraphouse Sports is the place for you.

“We take walk-ins every day. People can come in and buy coins and hit balls,” Lacox said.

They also host birthday parties, business meetings, and other events.

Scraphouse has clinics every week, so if you’re looking for something the kids can do to stay active over winter break, you can sign them up here.

To book a cage and take your game to the next level, click here.

