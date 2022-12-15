Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy cleared by Grand Jury

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County Grand Jury cleared the Deputy who shot and killed a man who was having a mental health crisis in October.

The Jury determined Thursday that Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV, was justified in using deadly force in his self-defense.

Ferguson was shot twice while responding to a call near Rockdale on Oct. 19.

The deputy spent a month in the hospital before returning home in November.

The Texas Rangers investigated the matter.

