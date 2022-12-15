The Mom Walk Collective puts a focus on creating a support system for BCS mothers

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While moms are often focused on offering support to their children, the Mom Walk Collective helps you find your village.

“The mission is just to find our village within our community,” BCS Ambassador Aundrea Griffin said. “Being a mom is taxing and it can get lonely, especially if you have a newborn or if you’re a new mom. I’m a mom of four and I moved here to finish college. I realized very quickly I had no friends here and I’m not your typical student and so when I saw Jamie, our founder’s video on TikTok, it really inspired me to create the village that she was creating in Orange County, over here.”

The group gets together for walks and get-togethers to offer support to each other.

“It’s all about raising awareness for postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety and having a village to lean on each other,” Griffin said.

There are two upcoming walks scheduled next month on Jan. 6 and 14 at Wolf Pen Creek. Both walks begin at 10:30 a.m.

You can find more updates on the Instagram page.

