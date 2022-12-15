Need a rancher, farmer fence call Turner, Pierce, and Fultz

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With cooler temperatures sweeping the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas, ranch and farm fence installations can resume.

Joe Fultz, owner of Turner, Piece, and Fultz says production picks up when the grounds are moist. He says fencing and fencing supplies have been a pivotal part of the business for the last several decades.

“We have a good number of lengths, sizes [and] colors for your gate’s entrance and exit. We also have the barb-wired, the cedar post. We also have cattle panels, we have the feeder, round bale feeders that are also really popular now because the grasses are growing.”

Fultz explains there are retail experts and contractors on hand and ready to help you make a decision on what kind of fence you want or need. He says although installation is better in the cooler months, the store sells fencing and supplies all year round.

“One of the really popular items for us this year and each year is the cedar post. Cedar posts have longevity.”

No matter how big or small your ranch, farm or property is, Fultz says they have you covered.

“We can fence anywhere from one acre all the way to one thousand acres.”

Turner, Pierce, and Fultz are open from Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

