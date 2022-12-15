A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend

By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!

For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley.

The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote healthier life skills, and improve education skills and character building in young people to help them sustain a successful life.

This Sunday, they will take a trip to a rehabilitation center in Hearne and the Franklin Nursing Home Facility. They will also gift 200 goodie bags filled with new socks, homemade Christmas cards and candy canes.

Founder of A Reason To Dream, Leslie Davis, told KBTX it’s all to help out those who may not have the typical Christmas or holiday experience.

“It’s just very important to help all types of people in our area,” said Davis. “Sometimes seniors may not receive visitors, or just aren’t able to leave their place. So, we love coming to them and bringing them a gift and holiday cheer. It’s the least we can do to make a difference.”

The non-profit will be at Hearne Rehabilitation Center at 2 pm., and the Franklin nursing home facility at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

For more information on A Reason To Dream, click here.

