Retail sales slip at start of key holiday shopping season

For the first time in nearly a year, inflation has cooled considerably and more than expected. (CNN, POOL, UNITED)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut back on retail spending last month as the holiday shopping season began amid high prices and rising interest rates that are forcing some families, particularly those with lower incomes, to cut back on what they buy.

The government said Thursday that retail sales fell 0.6% from November to December, after a sharp rise the previous month. Sales fell at furniture, electronics, and home and garden stores.

Inflation has been coming down but remains high and is eroding Americans’ spending power. Consumer spending has been resilient ever since inflation first spiked almost 18 months ago, but Americans’ ability to spend may be starting to erode.

Greater hiring, rising paychecks, and enhanced savings from government financial support during the pandemic have enabled many shoppers to keep up with rising prices. Yet many Americans are digging into their savings to keep up with inflation, which hit a four-decade high this summer and was 7.1% last month. The saving rate declined to its second-lowest level on record in October.

Americans are also putting more purchases on their credit cards. Total credit card debt jumped 15% in the July-September quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the biggest jump in 20 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away
Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
Thursday Morning Weather Update 12/15
Thursday Morning Weather Update 12/15
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle,...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes