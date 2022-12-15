St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV.

Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.

According to Dr. Spears, RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It’s a respiratory virus that forms a web of sticky mucus in your nose, sinuses and lungs.

The doctors says RSV spreads like any other respiratory virus.

“It’s in your respiratory secretions, especially when you’re running a fever. The viral load is very high, and you’re shedding a lot of virus every time you sneeze, cough, breathing a little in close contact. Mostly the sneezing and coughing.”

The signs of RSV in young children can be high fever, vomiting, runny nose, coughing and wheezing, said the doctor. Older kids and adults experience sore throat and a runny nose.

According to the doctor both children and adults can get RSV, but they don’t test adults often because they don’t get the lung illness like children under the age of three. He says RSV in adults can be mistaken as a mild cold.

“That’s a real problem because as an adult, you can be going around seeing babies, playing with grandbabies, and you can spread RSV to them even though you don’t feel that sick.”

To determine if an adult or older kid has RSV, the doctor says you must do a test. Dr. Spears says in children three or younger, the virus gets into the lungs, nose and throat causing a crackling sound.

“On [examination] we can hear a different sound. It almost sounds like rice-krispies, it’s a fine crackle that we hear throughout the lungs.”

Dr. Spears says statistically, every child in their first three years will get RSV.

“Like over 90% , they almost all get it, it’s just a matter of how bad.”

As far as a cure or preventative measures, the doctor explains there are no antivirals and that doctors can’t cure the virus itself. Instead he says, they treat the symptoms they see.

“What we do is we put out the fires. If they are wheezing we give them breathing treatments, that works about half the time. The other thing we do is, we try steroids. Steroids are anti-inflammatory and decrease the mucus reproduction during this infection. Especially if we hear it in the lungs or if it’s a very young child, we will try steroids. Again, the evidence is mixed.”

Dr. Spears says if you are feeling sick and aren’t sure if it’s RSV to head to your primary care doctor.

