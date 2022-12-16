Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University.

The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.

When a customer makes a purchase from the store a portion of the profits will go towards veteran’s mental health initiatives in the state. Co-founders Travis Gardner and Tucker Burns says it’s a topic close to their hearts. Both men are veterans and have either experienced mental health issues or know other veterans who are suffering.

“Just seeing first hand the actual impact and toll that guys in the military have, the things they’re trying to deal with and how much the military does not fully help out,” said Gardner.

As the men process their time in the military they want to make sure other veterans have access to mental health resources. The company donates 12% of gross sales to four organizations that focus on veteran mental health like the Mighty Oaks Foundation and Camp Hope.

The pop-up will be at Aggieland Outfitters until 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.

