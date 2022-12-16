Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Echo
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Echo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 16.
He is described as a “couch potato.” His foster said he is great with other dogs and would make a great companion.
Echo is one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means his adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.
