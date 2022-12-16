Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum.

Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series between the school with all but one of the contests happening before 1970.

In the only recent meeting, the Tigers beat the Aggies 65-64 with a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining in the NCAA South Regional semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio in then-head coach Billy Gillispie’s final game at Texas A&M.

The game will be televised by ESPNU with Dave Leno and Jon Crispin describing the action.

ONE OF A KIND:

Graduate G Tyrece Radford needs two rebounds to become the NCAA’s only 6-foot-2 or shorter active player with 1,000 points and 600 rebounds.

In fact, Radford is on the cusp of becoming just the 30th 6-foot-2 or shorter NCAA basketball player to reach the historic plateau since 1996-97.

Also closing in on the 1,000 point / 600 rebound plateau is fellow graduate G Dexter Dennis, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-point level (1,068) and needs eight boards to reach 600 for his career. Among active 6-foot-5 or shorter players, 11 have surpassed the 1,000/600 plateaus.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies were dominant on the boards in their most recent game vs. Oregon State, out-rebounding the Beavers by 14, 39-25. It was the Aggies’ first double-digit rebounding margin since season-opening games against ULM and Abilene Christian.

After having more personal fouls than their opponents in seven of their first eight games, the Aggies committed just nine fouls against Oregon State, which was the team’s lowest foul total in 35 games.

The Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made. The Aggies are averaging 19.2-26.7 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 2 in the SEC in FTs made (46) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 4 with 40.

The Aggies average 9.3 steals per game, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC / No. 33 nationally. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.4 steals per game, which ties for No. 20 nationally/No. 6 SEC.

Taylor has been a giver as well as a taker over the last four games with an average of 6.5 assists in games against DePaul, SMU, Boise State and Oregon State (26 total).

The Aggies have had the same or fewer turnovers than their opponents in every game in 2022-23, including a season-low effort of nine twice.

Texas A&M is averaging over five fewer turnovers per game than its opponents this season (5.2), which ranks No. 2 in the SEC / No. 17 nationally.

The Aggies rank No. 2 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 29.3 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 60 bench points.

Texas A&M scores an average of 13.4 fast break points/game, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC.

