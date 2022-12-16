Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.

Why so cold?

A very large area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere has developed over the Pacific Ocean, west of Canada and just south of Alaska. This “Blocking High” makes the air around it spin in a clockwise rotation. With clockwise rotation in play, the high is bringing bitterly cold air from Siberia, through Alaska, and into Canada. The ridge will slowly move further north and will tug on even colder air from the arctic circle and bring it down into the United States.

Arctic air arrives days before the Christmas weekend (KBTX)

This is why our temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center have been consistent in having a high percent chance of below-average temperatures for the back half of the month. The latest 6-10 day outlook has more than half of the United States expected below normal temperatures through Christmas day.

Arctic air arrives just days before the Christmas weekend (KBTX)

How cold is it going to get?

Exactly how cold is still to be determined. We are about a week from the first push of this cold air, and data will continue to become more refined as we get closer. As of Friday morning, highs next Friday could be as low as the mid-30s and hover around the 40s heading into Christmas weekend. Low temperatures those days could provide us with our first widespread freeze, and even a hard freeze will be possible. A hard freeze is classified as temperatures 23° or colder for at least two hours.

What about the “S” word?

Social media was the first to advertise the possibility of some frozen precipitation making its way into the Lone Star State on Christmas. What most posts did not explain was how weather data that far in the future can, and will, change by the hour. Computer models are great at helping us predict what could happen in the atmosphere, but when you get too far into the future that data becomes muddied and we have to take that with a grain (or a handful) of salt.

Don’t go running to put on Bing just yet. While there does remain a *chance* for some form of frozen precipitation to find the ground near Christmas Day, there is still lots of time for that to change. So keep tuned in here online, on the PinPoint Weather App, and on air and we will continue to keep you updated on what to expect for the holiday weekend and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.