Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.

Author Cheryl Christopher recently released the book “A Portrait of Grief” where she shares her own journey of loss and provides tools for healing. She explains grief as what’s felt internally after a significant or catastrophic loss, while mourning is expressing those feelings.

“Mourning is the outside expression, and that really takes us forward in our healing,” Christopher said.

If grief isn’t addressed, Christopher said it can come out in anger, depression or even violence.

“Who knows how much of that is because of grief that’s trapped inside of a person that’s never been dealt with,” Christopher said.

Festive holidays like Christmas can drive people to dread the day and deal with their feelings on their own, but the author recommends re-imagining it.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“You don’t have to do everything the way you always did traditionally,” Christopher said. “As a matter of fact, I think it’s helpful to switch things up a bit.”

She said a starting point to coping during the holidays is to simply expect that Christmas will be difficult so don’t plan to be alone. Christopher recommends inviting people over if you feel comfortable or celebrating at someone else’s house, especially if you traditionally host people on Christmas.

“It’s surprising how compassionate our friends and neighbors are when they know that we’ve had a significant loss,” Christopher said.

She also recommends finding ways to serve others and remembering the advent season and the hope it brings.

”There is a path through, and we can come out on the other side,” Christopher said. “We’re changed people for sure, but we can survive.”

For those in need of community on Christmas, the A Little More Light and Love ceremony will be held in Downtown Bryan by the large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. This will be a time to light a candle and honor those who’ve passed away. The event will also include prayer, singing and moments of reflection.

You can find more information on Christopher and her book here. Right now, she’s working on a workbook for groups that will help foster conversations on grief and healing that can be used in conjunction with her book “A Portrait of Grief.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.