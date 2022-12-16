Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man remains in jail a week after police say he groped two women who were walking in College Station.

Brandon Lange, 20, is now charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to new court documents, the first woman assaulted was walking along Barron Road when Lange jogged past her, turned around, and groped her. The woman began chasing Lange, taking photos of him and noting the vehicle he got into. The woman contacted the police, but while making her report another call from a few blocks away came in about another assault.

The second set of court documents details Lange’s encounter with a pair of women on a walking trail north of Hasselt Street, saying Lange tackled one woman to the ground and groped her. Lange was pushed off by a friend of the woman, when she displayed a concealed carry weapon, prompting Lange to run away again.

Police say Lange was identified by the women and admitted he was trying to gratify sexual desires.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center works with survivors of sexual assault and their families. The Executive Director, Lindsey LeBlanc, says while these acts are not legally defined as sexual assault, it is still considered an intrusion and should be taken seriously.

“It’s an intrusion on your bodily autonomy, in your space, and that is something that is traumatizing. It doesn’t necessarily matter if it’s what the legal definition of rape or assault is. [Survivors] can always reach out to our hotline and call us, they can get into counseling or just get general services,” she said. “We often see escalation with those perpetrators. They will start with smaller acts of violence, so something like groping or inappropriate touching, and then escalate over time. So that is the great thing about this story, is that we have justice right now. And assuming the criminal justice system works the way that it should, we’ve prevented further assaults.”

The quick thinking and preparedness of the women allegedly groped by Lange may have prevented further trauma, but SARC says preventing the attack isn’t being physically prepared, it means getting to the real root of the problem.

“This is on the perpetrator; it is not on the survivor and no measure of protection is a guarantee that you won’t be assaulted. And if you didn’t protect yourself, or you didn’t fight back, or you didn’t do these things, it doesn’t mean anything about your assault, it doesn’t mean that your assault isn’t valid isn’t true,” LeBlanc said. “The perpetrator is trying to obtain power and control over another person’s body. And so that need or almost hunger that that feeling that they need to get power and control over that other person isn’t always stopped.”

According to KBTX legal analyst, Shane Phelps, a sexual assault charge requires non-consensual penetration. Indecent assault, a class A misdemeanor, is a fairly new addition to the penal code. Previously, this crime was considered offensive touching, a class C misdemeanor.

An indecent assault charge does not require an offender to register as a sex offender.

