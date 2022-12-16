Bryan man indicted on charges of sex crimes against child
Alvin Green remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been indicted by a Brazos County grand jury on several charges of sex crimes against a child.
Alvin Lawrence Green, 56, was arrested in October and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child with exposure, and indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Online jail records show the alleged crimes happened a decade ago.
Green remains in jail with bonds totaling $350,000.
