Bryan man indicted on charges of sex crimes against child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been indicted by a Brazos County grand jury on several charges of sex crimes against a child.

Alvin Lawrence Green, 56, was arrested in October and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child with exposure, and indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Online jail records show the alleged crimes happened a decade ago.

Green remains in jail with bonds totaling $350,000.

