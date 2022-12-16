Celebrate Hanukkah with special treats from Zeitman’s

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you walk through the door of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan, you are greeted by the sights and smells of cinnamon rolls, bagels and New York Double Ruebens that transport you to an East Coast Deli you’ve only seen in the movies.

It’s the only place you’ll be able to find Jewish delicacies within 100 miles and it’s a storefront 4 generations in the making.

“My family left Ukraine in 1889. They arrived in New York through Ellis Island and settled in Portland, Maine. That’s where they opened the original store in 1891. My great x2 grandfather and his wife moved the store to where it’s still standing in 1910. It closed in 1979, but it still said Zeitman’s Grocery Store. After visiting my stepbrother and seeing it, I knew I had to bring it back to life,“ Owner Blake Zeitman said.

This Hanukkah, you can stop by Zeitman’s and pick up all of your favorites. From Matzo Ball Soup to loaves of Challah bread, they’ve got what you need to make this holiday season special for the whole family.

“Our menu is a smorgasbord,” Zeitman said. “We’ve got Italian deli. We’ve got a little bit of Greek here, a little bit of Isaeli there.”

You can learn more about the Zeitman family and Zeitman’s Grocery Store through Destination Bryan’s “Bryan Legends” series here.

