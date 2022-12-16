Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School

Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
By Peyton Reed
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.

“Brooke’s work ethic is extraordinary,” said Kaci Eschete, Brenham High School teacher. “She works hard. She wants to not only get an answer but to get the right answer. She strives to understand what she’s learning, and she does it to the best of her ability, which is usually pretty good.”

Athletically, Brooke has been a four-year member of the Cubette varsity volleyball team, where she holds career records in kills, blocks, and digs. She was voted team Most Valuable player four times. Earned First Team All District three times and Honored as the District MVP twice. She has won various other awards during her record-breaking volleyball career with the Cubettes.

“She’s a competitor,” Brenham volleyball coach Megan Whalen said. “That’s what she does. She’s always trying to be better than Brooke was the day before, so while she competes against other people, she’s also that perfectionist, and I think that’s what makes her great. She’s always trying to be 1% better than she was the day before.”

Brooke says that her friends and family have always been a huge part of her success both in volleyball and in the classroom.

“I’m motivated by my friends and family because they’ve always been there for me and I could not have gotten to any of these milestones that I have in volleyball or school without them, and I know I can always rely on them for whatever I need,” Brooke said. “They’ve all played a part in where I am today and my family and my close friends and my peers in my circle have always been the motivation that I need.”

After graduation, Brooke plans on attending Texas State University in San Marcos on a volleyball scholarship and majoring in business. Congratulations to Brenham High School’s Brooke Bentke, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
The Federal Aviation Administration conducted an environmental assessment of Amazon Prime Air’s...
FAA finds ‘no significant impact’ for Amazon drone deliveries in College Station
Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away

Latest News

Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and...
Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD
gas prices
gas prices in BCS
Salvation Army
Salvation Army