Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.

“Brooke’s work ethic is extraordinary,” said Kaci Eschete, Brenham High School teacher. “She works hard. She wants to not only get an answer but to get the right answer. She strives to understand what she’s learning, and she does it to the best of her ability, which is usually pretty good.”

Athletically, Brooke has been a four-year member of the Cubette varsity volleyball team, where she holds career records in kills, blocks, and digs. She was voted team Most Valuable player four times. Earned First Team All District three times and Honored as the District MVP twice. She has won various other awards during her record-breaking volleyball career with the Cubettes.

“She’s a competitor,” Brenham volleyball coach Megan Whalen said. “That’s what she does. She’s always trying to be better than Brooke was the day before, so while she competes against other people, she’s also that perfectionist, and I think that’s what makes her great. She’s always trying to be 1% better than she was the day before.”

Brooke says that her friends and family have always been a huge part of her success both in volleyball and in the classroom.

“I’m motivated by my friends and family because they’ve always been there for me and I could not have gotten to any of these milestones that I have in volleyball or school without them, and I know I can always rely on them for whatever I need,” Brooke said. “They’ve all played a part in where I am today and my family and my close friends and my peers in my circle have always been the motivation that I need.”

After graduation, Brooke plans on attending Texas State University in San Marcos on a volleyball scholarship and majoring in business. Congratulations to Brenham High School’s Brooke Bentke, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

