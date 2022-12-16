Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas(Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple.

“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.

“We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”

Meta announced March 31 that it was planning to invest $800 million in Temple to create a Hyperscale Data Center.

The approximately 900,000 square foot facility would be located on 393 acres off NW H K Dodgen Loop and Industrial Boulevard, and support around 100 operation jobs in the community.

According to a post on Facebook at the time of the initial announcement, Temple stood out as an “outstanding location” for a number of reasons, including good access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong talent pool, and great community partners.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons
Daughter of Calvin Hill with alumni from Bryan & College Station ISD.
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Author Cheryl Christopher gives hope to those coping with loss during the holidays
Author Cheryl Christopher gives hope to those coping with loss during the holidays
Author Cheryl Christopher shares keys to coping with loss during the holidays
Author Cheryl Christopher share keys to cope with loss during the holidays
Weekend Gardener: Christmas decor ideas
Weekend Gardener: Easy Christmas decor ideas
Friday Morning Weather Update 12/16
Friday Morning Weather Update 12/16
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals