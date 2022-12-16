Fall 2022 Commencement highlighted by 34 student-athletes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 34 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Fall Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 inside Reed Arena.
“Becoming a Former Student is an incredible honor that this group has earned through their phenomenal dedication and fortitude in the classroom and on this campus,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “During their time here, they have become equipped with the core values of Texas A&M, and I know they will have a great and positive impact on the world. Thank you to our Center for Student-Athlete Services for the guidance and support they have poured into our student-athletes. Their work is invaluable to the success of Texas A&M Athletics. Congratulations to all of our graduates and their families!”
Among the 34 graduates, equestrian’s Rhian Murphey will receive her master’s degree in psychological science.
Football leads the way, graduating eight student-athletes followed by women’s track & field and equestrian which boasts seven graduates each.
“The ultimate goal when student-athletes arrive at Texas A&M is to earn a degree,” Deputy Athletics Director for Administration and Student-Athlete Experience Joe Fields said. “The Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department are proud of our student-athletes who have accomplished this great feat, all while navigating unprecedented changes. Their hard work athletically and dedication to their education is a testament to what it means to be a true Aggie. Congratulations to the class of 2022 as receive their diplomas.”
More information on commencement ceremonies can be found here.
Fall 2022 Graduates
First Name
Last Name
Sport
Major
Cason
Sherrod
Baseball
Sport Management
Trevor
Werner
Baseball
Kinesiology
Grace
Boston
Equestrian
Psychology
Mackenzie
Chapman
Equestrian
Agriculture
Alexandra
Durkin
Equestrian
University Studies - Business
Emmy Lu
Marsh
Equestrian
Animal Science
Rhian
Murphy
Equestrian
Psychological Science – Master’s
Lauren
Reid
Equestrian
Economics
Reanna
Santos
Equestrian
Agribusiness
Ryan
Campbell
Football
Supply Chain Management
Earnest
Crownover
Football
University Studies - Business
Kyle
Fitzgerald
Football
Finance
Brian
George
Football
University Studies - Liberal Arts
Haynes
King
Football
Management
Layden
Robinson
Football
Communication
Ainias
Smith
Football
University Studies - Business
Andre
White
Football
Agricultural Leadership & Development
Mark
Schnippenkoetter Pena
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Supply Chain Management
Nikolas
Mirabelli
Men’s Track & Field
Health
Moitalel
Mpoke
Men’s Track & Field
University Studies - Leadership
Rheagen
Smith
Soccer
Entrepreneurial Leadership
Jai
Smith
Soccer
University Studies - Business
Makinzy
Herzog
Softball
Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences
Destiny
Cox
Volleyball
University Studies - Journalism Studies
Chloe
Ceyanes
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Community Health
Aimee
Wilson
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Anthropology
Isabella
DiLaura
Women’s Tennis
Management
Jada
Chambers
Women’s Track & Field
University Studies - Global Arts, Planning, Design and Construction
Emily
Chastain
Women’s Track & Field
Business Honors & Finance
Rachel
Hall
Women’s Track & Field
Sport Management
Lauren
Lawless
Women’s Track & Field
Agriculture
Jania
Martin
Women’s Track & Field
University Studies - Sports Conditioning
Tierra
Robinson-Jones
Women’s Track & Field
University Studies - Leadership
Kennedy
Smith
Women’s Track & Field
Sport Management
