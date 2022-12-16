Fall 2022 Commencement highlighted by 34 student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 34 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Fall Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 inside Reed Arena.

“Becoming a Former Student is an incredible honor that this group has earned through their phenomenal dedication and fortitude in the classroom and on this campus,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “During their time here, they have become equipped with the core values of Texas A&M, and I know they will have a great and positive impact on the world. Thank you to our Center for Student-Athlete Services for the guidance and support they have poured into our student-athletes. Their work is invaluable to the success of Texas A&M Athletics. Congratulations to all of our graduates and their families!”

Among the 34 graduates, equestrian’s Rhian Murphey will receive her master’s degree in psychological science.

Football leads the way, graduating eight student-athletes followed by women’s track & field and equestrian which boasts seven graduates each.

“The ultimate goal when student-athletes arrive at Texas A&M is to earn a degree,” Deputy Athletics Director for Administration and Student-Athlete Experience Joe Fields said. “The Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department are proud of our student-athletes who have accomplished this great feat, all while navigating unprecedented changes. Their hard work athletically and dedication to their education is a testament to what it means to be a true Aggie. Congratulations to the class of 2022 as receive their diplomas.”

Fall 2022 Graduates

First Name

Last Name

Sport

Major

Cason

Sherrod

Baseball

Sport Management

Trevor

Werner

Baseball

Kinesiology

Grace

Boston

Equestrian

Psychology

Mackenzie

Chapman

Equestrian

Agriculture

Alexandra

Durkin

Equestrian

University Studies - Business

Emmy Lu

Marsh

Equestrian

Animal Science

Rhian

Murphy

Equestrian

Psychological Science – Master’s

Lauren

Reid

Equestrian

Economics

Reanna

Santos

Equestrian

Agribusiness

Ryan

Campbell

Football

Supply Chain Management

Earnest

Crownover

Football

University Studies - Business

Kyle

Fitzgerald

Football

Finance

Brian

George

Football

University Studies - Liberal Arts

Haynes

King

Football

Management

Layden

Robinson

Football

Communication

Ainias

Smith

Football

University Studies - Business

Andre

White

Football

Agricultural Leadership & Development

Mark

Schnippenkoetter Pena

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Supply Chain Management

Nikolas

Mirabelli

Men’s Track & Field

Health

Moitalel

Mpoke

Men’s Track & Field

University Studies - Leadership

Rheagen

Smith

Soccer

Entrepreneurial Leadership

Jai

Smith

Soccer

University Studies - Business

Makinzy

Herzog

Softball

Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences

Destiny

Cox

Volleyball

University Studies - Journalism Studies

Chloe

Ceyanes

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Community Health

Aimee

Wilson

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Anthropology

Isabella

DiLaura

Women’s Tennis

Management

Jada

Chambers

Women’s Track & Field

University Studies - Global Arts, Planning, Design and Construction

Emily

Chastain

Women’s Track & Field

Business Honors & Finance

Rachel

Hall

Women’s Track & Field

Sport Management

Lauren

Lawless

Women’s Track & Field

Agriculture

Jania

Martin

Women’s Track & Field

University Studies - Sports Conditioning

Tierra

Robinson-Jones

Women’s Track & Field

University Studies - Leadership

Kennedy

Smith

Women’s Track & Field

Sport Management

