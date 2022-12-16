Focus at Four: Record-breaking donation will help children of military families

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation record-breaking donation
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation record-breaking donation(Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A generous gift will make the holidays more special for the children of military families.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received a $65 million donation from Fred Smith, the founder and chairman of FedEx. Smith is also a Marine Corps veteran.

The donation will provide a major boost to help children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states.

Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC Retired and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, joined First News at Four to talk more about the impact the funds will have on its recipients.

“This is a truly transformative gift for the foundation. The impact that it will have will be immediate and long-reaching,” said Probert.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1962 and is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of scholarships for military children. To date, more than 50,000 scholarships have been awarded.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can find out more information on the foundation’s website.

The application period will be open from Jan. 1 until March 1.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons

Latest News

HIPPY stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters
Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing
The Charge Stately Affair held a pop-up shop in College Station.
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
12/16
Friday PinPoint Forecast 12/16
The Texas A&M Foundation hosted an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest that was judged by local...
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer