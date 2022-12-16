Focus at Four: Record-breaking donation will help children of military families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A generous gift will make the holidays more special for the children of military families.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received a $65 million donation from Fred Smith, the founder and chairman of FedEx. Smith is also a Marine Corps veteran.

The donation will provide a major boost to help children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states.

Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC Retired and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, joined First News at Four to talk more about the impact the funds will have on its recipients.

“This is a truly transformative gift for the foundation. The impact that it will have will be immediate and long-reaching,” said Probert.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1962 and is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of scholarships for military children. To date, more than 50,000 scholarships have been awarded.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can find out more information on the foundation’s website.

The application period will be open from Jan. 1 until March 1.

