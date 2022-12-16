Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more.

Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020.

She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities, she decided to get started.

“We decided to try a recipe and we stuck to it. Slowly but surely it became what it is now,” explained Barrera.

Barrera says since they opened, the business has been great. She says the customers are like family and are super supportive.

“I hate calling them customers because they’re more like friends. We have our regulars every week as soon as we open, and the community just been great.”

Now that the business is up, running and thriving, Barrera says her life’s purpose is to serve people.

“I learned that my new love language is cooking and feeding people,” she said.

The owner says their best-sellers are tacos, but they have a lot more including pizza, grilled cheese, ramen and of course birria which is a traditional Mexican dish made of goat meat or beef.

If you want to give Taquero Moocho a try, the food truck is located at 808 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan, on the corner of Texas Avenue and MLK.

Taquero Moocho is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

