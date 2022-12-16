Franklin repeats with a win over Brock

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions motto this entire season was to defend the 164, the distance in miles between AT&T Stadium and back at home in Franklin. In the Class 3A Division 1 State Championship Thursday night, the Lions did just that.

“We’ve had a target on our back for a while, and we talk about that a lot throughout the year, and these kids,” Franklin head coach, Mark Fannin said. “I’ve got a humble group of kids right now that really, really believe in us coaches, and they believe in each other...It’s just special to watch. You don’t find 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids that can be as humble as these guys are.”

The Lions did what they do best in the final minutes, driving 65 yards in 16 plays to set up a Cort Lowry 20-yard field goal to give the Lions a 17-14 win over Brock.

“It felt amazing,” said Lowry. “Coming off that miss I didn’t really doubt myself because I know I can do it but making that last one sure did feel good.”

“That’s Franklin football. That’s what we are about. It’s controlling the clock, 3 to 4 yards a carry. It couldn’t have come down to a better situation for us,” said Fannin.

The Lions only offensive touchdown came from Jayden Jackson coupled with a defensive heads up play from Fragiel Owens to contribute to the repeat.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids of how they faced multiple adversity situations tonight, and they overcame them,” exclaimed Fannin. “They’ve been doing that all year long, and that’s a straight contribution to these kids. They’re a special group and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

Last night’s win was a bittersweet send off for Franklin’s senior class including one of their most decorated players, Bryson Washington.

“Once I saw that kick go in, I sat and thought to myself ‘I will never be able to step on the field with my brothers again,’” said Washington. “I am grateful for my team and everything we did for each other, the grind we went through, the struggles even the adversity we faced. We had to pull it off and we did that.”

The Lions now have the current longest Texas high school football winning streak at 32 wins.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.