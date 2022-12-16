Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing

Home program to increase school readiness and parent involvement
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten.

It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of young children in Bryan/College Station.

The 30 week curriculum covers five domains: math, science, language, literacy and motor skills.

Home instructors spend an hour per week role playing the curriculum with parents, so that parents can then spend 10 to 15 minutes per day doing purposeful activities with their child.

This program serves families of three and four-year-olds.

The goal is to help improve Kindergarten readiness and family involvement in our area.

For more information, go to nursing.tamu.edu/hippy.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons

Latest News

The Charge Stately Affair held a pop-up shop in College Station.
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
12/16
Friday PinPoint Forecast 12/16
The Texas A&M Foundation hosted an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest that was judged by local...
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
"There is a path through, and we can come out on the other side."
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays