Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten.

It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of young children in Bryan/College Station.

The 30 week curriculum covers five domains: math, science, language, literacy and motor skills.

Home instructors spend an hour per week role playing the curriculum with parents, so that parents can then spend 10 to 15 minutes per day doing purposeful activities with their child.

This program serves families of three and four-year-olds.

The goal is to help improve Kindergarten readiness and family involvement in our area.

For more information, go to nursing.tamu.edu/hippy.

