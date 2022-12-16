“Get Back Game”: College Station motivated by last year’s loss

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football will try to make it two Brazos Valley teams that bring home a state title (after Franklin won the 3A-I championship on Thursday).

The Cougars take on Aledo on Saturday in a rematch from their 2017 title game. A year ago, College Station was also in Arlington, but they fell short in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars remember that feeling of defeat on the biggest stage, and it’s motivated them to “get back.”

”Get Back Game. GBG. We’re trying to get it back for last year’s team. They deserved it, so we’re going to go get it,” explained senior defensive back Harrison Robinson.

“It’s a great thing for us to get back to this state game,” head coach Stoney Pryor said. “It’s not something that anybody can take for granted cause lots of really good teams don’t get here for whatever reason,” Pryor added

“We’ve just got to get it back,” exclaimed senior defensive back TJ Tisdell. “Make it a good outcome cause last year wasn’t a good outcome. We’ve just got to finish it now,” Tisdell added.

College Station is going for its second state title in program history. The Cougars kick off against Aledo at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

