Give the gift that keeps on giving with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is around the corner, but some people are still searching for the perfect gift.

The Best of Aggieland Cookbook makes the perfect under-the-tree gift for those who love Bryan-College Station cuisine.

With this limited-edition cookbook, people can recreate some of their favorite local dishes, drinks and desserts.

Chef and Owner of Ronin Farm and Restaurant Brian Light is excited to be one of the establishments featured for the second year. He says with the book going towards scholarships for Texas A&M students he had to be a part of it.

“They raised around $60,000 for scholarships last year. I said absolutely!”

Chef Brian says all the recipes should be easy to do at home, including his soy-braised pork.

“To get the pork to braise the way it is, it takes four to five hours, but it’s in the oven. You’re not doing anything,” explained Chef Brian.

Not only does Ronin include food recipes but also drinks as well.

“My wife comes up with all the drinks. They all are amazing.”

You can pick up a copy of The Best of Aggieland Cookbook at any Aggieland Outfitters.

