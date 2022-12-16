Jamie Morrison set to take over A&M volleyball program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Morrison, a past member of three Olympic medal-winning coaching staffs, will become the next head volleyball coach at Texas A&M. He will replace Laura ‘Byrd’ Kuhn who was relieved of her duties in November after 5 seasons on the sidelines.

Morrison worked with the U.S Men’s National Volleyball Team that won gold in 2008, the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team that won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016,

In 2021 he served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Texas. From 2017-2019 he was the head coach of the Netherlands Women’s National Volleyball team that had a runner-up finish at the 2017 European Championship and a 4th-place finish at the 2018 World Championships.

Morrison also previously spent two stints with the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team spanning eight years, from 2009-12 and 2014-16. During that time he helped the women’s volleyball national team capture a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

