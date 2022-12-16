Jamie Morrison set to take over A&M volleyball program

Jamie Morrison to named head volleyball coach at Texas A&M
Jamie Morrison to named head volleyball coach at Texas A&M(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Morrison, a past member of three Olympic medal-winning coaching staffs, will become the next head volleyball coach at Texas A&M. He will replace Laura ‘Byrd’ Kuhn who was relieved of her duties in November after 5 seasons on the sidelines.

Morrison worked with the U.S Men’s National Volleyball Team that won gold in 2008, the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team that won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016,

In 2021 he served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Texas. From 2017-2019 he was the head coach of the Netherlands Women’s National Volleyball team that had a runner-up finish at the 2017 European Championship and a 4th-place finish at the 2018 World Championships.

Morrison also previously spent two stints with the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team spanning eight years, from 2009-12 and 2014-16. During that time he helped the women’s volleyball national team capture a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons

Latest News

Class 3A D1 State Champs: Franklin
Franklin repeats with a win over Brock
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Donation
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Donation
“Get Back Game”: College Station motivated by last year’s loss