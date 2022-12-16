Jennifer Young steps down as Aggieland Humane Executive Director, joins Red Cross

Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young(n/a)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society is saying goodbye to an important member of its team.

Jennifer Young is stepping down as executive director and has been named as the new Executive Director of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Young has been with the Aggieland Humane Society since 2021. During her time as executive director, Young helped the shelter maintain its’ no-kill mission and worked hard to enhance Aggieland Humane Society’s connections with the local community.

Leiha White will take over as Interim Executive Director while the Board of Directors conducts a nationwide search for Young’s replacement.

White previously served as Aggieland Humane’s Operations Director.

